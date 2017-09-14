Bank robbery: getaway car found just outside Wrightstown

Posted at 11:45 on September 14, 2017

The Brillion News

APPLETON – The getaway car used in the robbery of a credit union on Appleton’s southeast side on Wednesday (September 13) was found just outside Wrightstown.

The car was found around 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Mid Vallee Golf Course in the Town of Lawrence, just north of the village limits and the Apple Creek Campground.

The two suspects, both black males, are still being sought by Appleton Police.

The robbery of the happened at about 12:18 p.m. on September 13, 2017, at the Capital Credit Union, 2009 E. Calumet Street. Victims reported two men, with masks covering their faces, robbing the financial institution at gunpoint. The subjects fled to a nearby vehicle.