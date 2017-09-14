Bank robbery: getaway car found just outside Wrightstown
Posted at 11:45 on September 14, 2017
The Brillion News
APPLETON – The getaway car used in the robbery of a credit union on Appleton’s southeast side on Wednesday (September 13) was found just outside Wrightstown.
The car was found around 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Mid Vallee Golf Course in the Town of Lawrence, just north of the village limits and the Apple Creek Campground.
The two suspects, both black males, are still being sought by Appleton Police.
The robbery of the happened at about 12:18 p.m. on September 13, 2017, at the Capital Credit Union, 2009 E. Calumet Street. Victims reported two men, with masks covering their faces, robbing the financial institution at gunpoint. The subjects fled to a nearby vehicle.
The suspect vehicle was described as a gray, Pontiac G6. Approximately 10 minutes after the initial call, an Appleton officer saw a vehicle matching the description on northbound State 441.
Preparations were made to conduct a high-risk stop on the vehicle, but the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed. Because the driver was operating recklessly, police decided to terminate the chase of the vehicle, which was last seen on Holland Road near County JJ.
Both suspects were described as black males. One suspect was wearing a blue sweatshirt and red sweatpants. He was further described as being approximately 6’2” with a weight of approximately 200 pounds.
The second suspect was described as being approximately 5’8” tall with a medium build. He was wearing dark clothing during the robbery. Both were armed with black handguns.
Investigators from the Appleton Police Department are asking the public to contact them with any information they may have related to the robbery. Call Sgt. Jackie Gleiss at the Appleton Police Department, 920-832-5516.