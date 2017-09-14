Courtship cancelled: border talks fail

Posted at 11:30 on September 14, 2017

The Brillion News

WRIGHTSTOWN – The Wrightstown Village Board met in special closed session on Wednesday evening, September 13, then returned to open session and voted 3-2 to discontinue negotiations aimed at reaching a border agreement with the Town of Wrightstown which surrounds the village on three sides.

The border talks had been aimed at reaching an understanding on future village growth, to both communities could plan effectively.

Two hours later, at a meeting of the Town of Wrightstown board, supervisors agreed to move forward in talks with the Town of Lawrence, to seek extension of municipal water and sewer into the Town of Wrightstown on the west side of the Fox River.

The availability of village water and sewer are considered the primary attractions of town property owners seeking annexation into the village. A deal between Lawrence and the Town of Wrightstown would give landowners in the town, on the west side of the Fox River, water and sewer without being annexed into the village.

A complete story on this development will be featured in the September 21 print edition of THE BRILLION NEWS.