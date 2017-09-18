Board says ‘Bridge Between’ closed permanently

Posted at 12:10 on September 18, 2017

The Brillion News

TOWN OF MORRISON – An ecumenical retreat and holistic spirituality center founded 32 years ago by Sister Caroline Sullivan, a Dominican nun, is closed for good.

The board of directors announced that decision on Monday (September 18) in a short statement.

The Bridge-Between Retreat Center closed “temporarily” in July, citing “the need to make significant updates and changes to our facilities in order to continue to function as a retreat center. After a review of current regulations, requirements and the extent of renovations that we would be required to undertake, we realized that the costs to complete the necessary updates were simply far greater than we had anticipated.”

The board then made the decision to permanently cease all operations at the farm in the northeast corner of the Town of Morrison.

“We did not make this decision lightly, but given the significant updates that would be necessary to continue to operate as a not-for-profit organization, we have determined that this is the only possible course of action. We are working with a potential buyer for the property who we know will continue to care for the land in a way that will continue the spirit of The Bridge-Between for decades to come,” the statement said.

Although the center had a loosely defined Catholic identity, it had, in recent years, declined to have any formal relationship with any church community. Sister Caroline retired as director in 2016.

“It is our sincere wish that you all continue to share your love and joy, and create communities of faith, sustainability and support for one another, and all the Earth’s living beings,” the board’s statement said.

The center’s website has been gutted, with the exception of the board’s statement and one scripture quote.