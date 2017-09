BREAKING: Calumet County sales tax passes

September 19, 2017

The Brillion News

CHILTON – Calumet County will add a .5% sales tax after a vote on Tuesday night.

After much discussion, the vote finished 11-7 in favor of the county tax.

Three members of the public spoke, asking for a vote of no. The 11 votes in favor showed support of adding the tax in order to help infrastructure in the county.

