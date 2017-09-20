UPDATE: Village reverses stance; wants border talks to continue

Posted at noon on September 20, 2017

The Brillion News

WRIGHTSTOWN – The Wrightstown village board reconsidered and reversed a decision it made last week to end talks about its border with the Town of Wrightstown.

The decision to seek a renewal of the abandoned talks was made on Tuesday night, September 19, at the board’s regular meeting. It was too late to amend a story appearing in the September 21 print edition of The Brillion News. That story reports last week’s 3-2 decision to call off future talks.

The vote on reversing that decision and seeking to continue the talks was approved on a unanimous vote.

The talks were initiated to give each of the two governments some assurance of one another’s plans for growth. The village has identified a large section of farmland, on the east side of County U, as an area for future industrial park growth. That land is currently in the township.

In the September 28 print edition of The Brillion News a story will outline where future talks are intended to go.