‘Loving Living Life’ duathlon coming to Brillion

September 21, 2017

The Brillion News

BRILLION – A Loving Living Life two-day Duathlon/5K is coming to Brillion.

The Grow Foundation has been re-established and will host its first major fundraiser on Saturday, October 7, from 8 a.m. until noon. The event is for all ages and abilities. There is a family-friendly run/walk and an optional bike challenge. The event is designed to promote community wellness.

The name of the event comes from Heather Gruett, who started a blog in the same name when she was diagnosed with cancer in 2015. “She chronicled her journey and shared her optimistic spirit,” the Grow Foundation says on their Facebook page. The event is in Gruett’s honor, with all proceeds going to the foundation. The foundation’s goal is to in turn, give back to the community.

“The event will showcase the trails, the neighborhoods and the heart of Brillion,” the group says on the Facebook’s event page. “We plan to grow this fundraiser into an annual, destination event for fitness enthusiasts and fun runners alike.”

The board of directors of the foundation include: Renee Bonick (president), Ryan Hale (vice president), Koren Zipperer (treasurer), Sarah Pielhop (secretary), Jessica Wenzel, Megan Jacques, Peter Kittel and Dulcie Bosi-Schmidt.

The foundation plans to work with businesses and other foundation, as well as area schools on community service projects. The event has different registration fees for the duathlon, duathlon relay and 5K Run/Walk Trail Event. More information is available on Facebook on the “Grow Foundation Inc.” page and the “Loving Living Life 2day Duathlon & 5K” event page.