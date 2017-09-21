RDA has plan in place for “city center”

September 21, 2017

By David Nordby

The Brillion News

BRILLION – The Brillion Redevelopment Authority Commission (RDA) and private investors have a downtown redevelopment plan and project that would include a new city hall and a housing complex. The plan will be formally unveiled to the city council at an upcoming meeting.

RDA members will be asking council to approve the Downtown Redevelopment Project, moving visions to a plan. Brillion’s highest taxpayers back the visions. It’s a big picture of what downtown Brillion could look like.

Business and industry leaders in Brillion have been the driving force behind making something happen downtown. There are currently around 1,800 people who work in the city daily but do not live in Brillion. There are also in excess of 300 jobs remaining unfilled between Brillion’s big three: Ariens Company, Endries International and Professional Plating. The hope is that a revamped downtown, coupled with affordable housing, would be the kick-start to encourage those who work in Brillion to also live in Brillion.

The main objective is to convert the blighted Main Street Square (old HUB) property at 205 N. Main Street into a new “city center.” The center would be the new home of Brillion City Hall which would include offices for city administrative staff, city council chambers, an election polling place, a municipal courtroom, a conference room and storage space.

The new building would bring government and administration under one roof and allow for additional elbow room for the public safety personnel who would remain at the current city hall building.

In November 2016, local business leaders approached the City of Brillion with a vision for the HUB property. Business leaders stressed the importance for Brillion to grow after $30 million had been invested in the city by businesses, schools and churches over the past decades.

The eastern portion of the city center development that would be home to city hall would be the first phase of the project and would cost an estimated $1 million. That phase could potentially include a public green space to accommodate a farmers market and around 150 parking stalls, which would alleviate downtown parking needs by about 72 more than the amount required by code.

