Bumper cars: Thursday Packers game brings traffic issues

Posted at 13:50 on September 26, 2017

The Brillion News

GREEN BAY – The state Department of Transportation reminds motorists heading to Lambeau Field on Thursday, Sept. 28, for the Green Bay Packers/Chicago Bears football game that Thursday night’s game will have a significant impact on traffic operations.

A 7:25 p.m. kickoff will put game day traffic and commuter traffic on highways near Lambeau Field at roughly the same time, which could result in slow travel and backups on the local system.

The DOT will open as many lanes as possible on construction projects in northeast Wisconsin to move the increased traffic as effectively as possible, but some work zones will still have traffic control devices, soft shoulders, narrow lanes and barrier walls.

UPDATES ON TRAFFIC PROBLEMS are available through the 511 telephone traffic alert system. Dial 5-1-1 or visit www.511wi.gov.

Construction project areas in northeast Wisconsin with traffic control devices include I-43 in Brown, Manitowoc and Sheboygan counties, I-41 in Brown and Outagamie counties, and the State 441 Tri-County expansion project in the Fox Valley. While most lanes will open for Packer traffic, slowdowns are still possible in the projects’ work zones.

Closer to the stadium, all lanes of travel in construction zones will be open in Brown County, although I-41, State 172 and I-43 could experience backups as fans head to and from Lambeau Field. I-41 interchanges at Oneida Street, Lombardi Avenue, WIS 172 and I-43 are also potential areas where delays may occur due to higher volumes of traffic.

The DOT encourages anyone on the roads in the metro Green Bay afra on Thursday afternoon and evening to plan ahead, use alternate routes, move up departure times, and following the traveler information on the message boards.

Commuter traffic not heading to the game is encouraged to find alternate routes off the main interstate and highway system, if possible.

Never drive distracted, as slow downs and back-ups can occur suddenly.

Those heading to the game can consider using alternate highway interchanges further from Lambeau Field in Brown County to avoid back-ups or slowdowns – but alternate routes require knowledge of local roads to get to the stadium. Alternate interchanges include:

I-43/Mason St. or I-43/Manitowoc Road on Green Bay’s east side

State 172/Webster Ave. in Allouez or State 172/County GV in Bellevue.

I-41/Main Avenue or I-41/Scheuring Road south of Lambeau Field in De Pere

I-41/Mason St. or I-41/Shawano Ave. to the north of Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

I-41 from Kaukauna to De Pere is under construction, but both lanes are open to traffic before and after the game. However, the lanes are configured to split traffic (three on one side, one on the other) for bridge work near Wrightstown. This area experienced backups during the previous Packer home games. Motorists are reminded they can use both lanes of northbound and southbound I-41.