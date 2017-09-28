Area rep needed for state Corn Promotion Board

The Brillion News

MADISON – The state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is accepting nominations for three seats on the Wisconsin Corn Promotion Board. One of those setas represents Brown, Calumet, Manitowoc and Outagamie counties.

Producers who grow and sell corn in Districts 3, 5 and 6 are eligible to nominate producers or to be nominated to the board.

DATCP will accept nominations through November 1, 2017. Producers who grow and sell corn in the following counties in District 3 are eligible to nominate a producer or to be nominated:

District 3: Forest, Florence, Marinette, Langlade, Oconto, Shawano, Door, Outagamie, Brown, Kewaunee, Winnebago, Calumet, Manitowoc, Fond du Lac, and Sheboygan counties.

A completed nomination form must include the signatures of five eligible corn growers other than the nominee. Completed forms must also be notarized.

DATCP’s Market Order Coordinator will mail nomination forms to any producer who requests one prior to November 1, 2017. Contact Debbie Gegare, Market Order Coordinator at 608-224-5116 or at DATCPMarketOrders@Wisconsin.gov.

Nomination forms also may be downloaded from datcp.wi.gov/About/Boards_and_Councils/Marketing_Boards. Click on the “corn” link.

Mail completed forms to WI DATCP, DAD, P.O. Box 8911, Madison, WI 53708-8911. DATCP will conduct the Wisconsin Corn Promotion Board election from December 15, 2017 through January 10, 2018. Elected growers will serve three-year terms beginning February 1, 2018.

Learn more about the Wisconsin Corn Promotion Board at wicorn.org.