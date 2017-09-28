Special Brillion council meeting set for Oct. 16

September 28, 2017

By David Nordby

The Brillion News

BRILLION – The Redevelopment Authority Commission (RDA) will formally unveil its plan for downtown redevelopment to city council on Monday, October 16, at 6:30 p.m. at the Brillion Community Center. The special meeting is open to the public. The RDA’s plan includes a new city hall and a housing complex.

At Monday’s city council meeting, members of the council questioned how the developments will factor into the city’s budget. Those numbers will be detailed that night as well.

“We don’t know what we’re spending our money on yet, or how much,” council member Betty Nies said.

“We’ll have that all laid out so you’ll understand exactly what it means for the council, for the RDA,” Brillion City Administrator Lori Gosz responded.

Council members wondered how the projects will impact the levy limits. Gosz said it effects the levy, but not the levy limits or borrowing limits because of how the financing plans for the projects will be laid out.

“You still have to operate and get projects done,” Gosz said. “Without the debt service adjustment on the levy limit, every municipality would be bankrupt because there’s no way you could operate.”

Council members probed the future of Dollar General. RDA member Beth Wenzel said that the commission and private investors are working to make sure Dollar General does not leave town. The only part of the building that has been approved for purchase is the Groskopp Chiropractic and the old T & C portion. Dollar General is currently on a four-year lease.

“Private people are working together to find a solution so that Dollar General can continue to be in Brillion and continue to have a place that’s an affordable price for them and not leave town,” Wenzel said. “We are working to prevent that by actually finding them what could be considered a better location.”

The special meeting will not have anything else on the agenda besides the development plans.

This story appeared in the September 28, 2017 edition of The Brillion News.