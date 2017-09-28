Workers’ comp costs out of control, WMC says

Posted at 12:30 on September 28, 2017

The Brillion News

MADISON – The state’s industrial chamber of commerce – Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce – is calling for reforms to the state’s workers’ compensation laws and joining a consortium to enact them.

One element of the reforms proposed by the Workers Compensation Employers Coalition seeks would impose a medical fee schedule. Forty-four other state have done that.

The Workers Compensation Resrarch Institute found that Wisconsin has some of the highest medical costs for workers’ comp in the nation – 47 percent above the national median cost. For serious injuries that required a week or more off work, costs were 60 percent higher than the national median.

The WMC said that workers’ compensation injuries in Wisconsuin cost many times more than identical injuries covered by group health insurance – often two or three times more costly for identical treatments.