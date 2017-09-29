Brown County budget plan includes tax cut

Posted at 12:05 on September 29, 2017

The Brillion News

GREEN BAY – Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach unveiled his 2018 budget proposal to department heads and County Supervisors at the Neville Public Museum on Friday, September 29.

The proposed budget includes what the executive office described as the implementation of the debt reduction and infrastructure improvements, along with the property tax cut plan passed earlier this year.

The budget includes the following goals:

Implementation of a fourth OWI Treatment Court

Holding Multi-Regional Summit on Jail Overcrowding

Mental Health Courts Community Placement Initiative

Holding Mental Health Continuum of Care Symposium

Rainy Day Fund to Cut Down on Unassigned General Fund Usage

Development of 24-Hour Supervised Foster Care Home

Development of a local Honor Flight

The entire 2018 Budget Proposal can be seen online at www.co.brown.wi.us. There is a link on the left hand side of the page entitled “County Budget.”

A complete story on the proposed budget will appear in the October 5 print edition of The Brillion News.