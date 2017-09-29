Brown County budget plan includes tax cut
Posted at 12:05 on September 29, 2017
The Brillion News
GREEN BAY – Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach unveiled his 2018 budget proposal to department heads and County Supervisors at the Neville Public Museum on Friday, September 29.
The proposed budget includes what the executive office described as the implementation of the debt reduction and infrastructure improvements, along with the property tax cut plan passed earlier this year.
The budget includes the following goals:
- Implementation of a fourth OWI Treatment Court
- Holding Multi-Regional Summit on Jail Overcrowding
- Mental Health Courts Community Placement Initiative
- Holding Mental Health Continuum of Care Symposium
- Rainy Day Fund to Cut Down on Unassigned General Fund Usage
- Development of 24-Hour Supervised Foster Care Home
- Development of a local Honor Flight
The entire 2018 Budget Proposal can be seen online at www.co.brown.wi.us. There is a link on the left hand side of the page entitled “County Budget.”
A complete story on the proposed budget will appear in the October 5 print edition of The Brillion News.