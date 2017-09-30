OBITUARY: Rayfield J. “Ray” Schroeder

Rayfield J. “Ray” Schroeder, age 94, formerly of Collins, died Saturday, September 30, 2017 at Aurora Medical Center of Manitowoc County.

Ray was born on November 25, 1922 in the town of Rockland, son of the late Henry and Louise (Damm) Schroeder. He served in the United States Army during WWII. On February 10, 1945, he married the former LaVerne Hahn. She preceded him in death February 29, 2008. Ray worked at the Collins Feed Mill for 40 years until his retirement in 1987. He also was the town treasurer of Rockland for 30 years until his retirement in 1997. Ray was a member of St. Peter’s Ev. Lutheran Church where he served also as secretary and treasurer. He was also a member of the Collins Volunteer Fire Department for 39 years. Ray enjoyed fishing, woodworking, making wine and working in his yard.

He is survived by his four children: Sandra (Donald) Pritzl, Brillion; Bob (Barbara) Schroeder, Two Rivers; Paul (Julie) Schroeder, Manitowoc; Susan (Gary) Hoppe, Manitowoc; ten grandchildren: Tom (Cheryl) Pritzl, Appleton; Robin (Nancy) Pritzl, Little Suamico; Nicole (Michael) Baumann, Stevens Point; Gina (Kevin) Taddy, Manitowoc; Rikki (Scott) Hammel, Cato; Rhonda (Todd) Garrison, Fox Point; Eric (Becky) Schroeder, Manitowoc; James (Jessica) Schroeder, Manitowoc; Kellie Hoppe, American Canyon, CA; Kayla (Steve) Bomkamp, Green Bay; 15 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife: LaVerne; one brother and sister-in-law: Elroy (Marie) Schroeder; one sister-in-law and brother-in-law: Genevieve (Howard) Hahn.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 5, 2017 at St. Peter’s Ev. Lutheran Church, 2501 Collins Road, Collins. The Rev. Robert Weiss will officiate with entombment to follow at the Knollwood Mausoleum. Relatives and friends may call at the church on Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. Military Honors will be accorded by Reedsville American Legion Gosz-Novak Post #199. The Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home of Manitowoc is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.jensreinboldandpfeffer.com

The family would like to thank Tammy and Lindsay at Harbor View Assisted Living for all the compassionate care given to Dad.