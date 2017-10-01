Manure digester scope to be known at Holland board meeting

Posted at 14:00 on October 1, 2017

The Brillion News

ASKEATON – The Holland Town Board will listen to a presentation on plans for an industrial sized bio-digester intended to take dairy manure from Brown, Calumet, Kewaunee and Door counties.

The item in near the top of the agenda of the town board’s regular October 2 meeting, which begins at 8 p.m. at the Town Hall in the Askeaton Town Park.

According to the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin, Governor Scott Walker ordered several agencies to develop a call for proposals for a digester system to produce renewable energy. The evaluation team unanimously recommended BC Organics to get the contract. It is a corporation formed in May of this year, and whose registered agent is Duane Toenges, who is scheduled to speak at Monday’s meeting.

The meeting is open to the public.

The town board opposes the concept, saying it far exceeds the limits of the agreement the town has with Brown County to allow the county to develop a landfill on the same site – on the southwest corner of Mill Road and Old 57 Road. That site is a mile southwest of Greenleaf. It is in the Town of Holland, but just across the road from land in the Town of Wrightstown.