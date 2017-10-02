Fond du Lac woman killed in Stockbridge accident

October 2, 2017

The Brillion News

STOCKBRIDGE – A 53-year old female from Fond Du Lac was pronounced dead at the scene of a two vehicle accident in the Town of Stockbridge on Sunday.

At approximately 12:35 p.m., the Calumet County Sherrif’s Department received a call of a two-vehicle accident on STH 55 at Artesian Road. Deputies discovered a northbound motorcycle failed to yield to a stopped northbound car. The motorcycle struck the rear of the car, which had stopped in traffic to turn west on Artesian Road.

The driver of the motorcycle was a male who was transported by Theda Star helicopter to Theda Clark Medical Center with serious injuries. The female passenger was a 53-year old female and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car was an 81-year old female from Chilton and was not injured in the crash.

Neither of the motorcycle riders was wearing a helmet. Names of the individuals are being withheld pending notification of relatives. The Sheriff’s Department was assisted on scene by the Wisconsin State Patrol, Theda Star helicopter, Gold Cross Calumet Medical Center ambulance, Stockbridge first responders and Stockbridge Fire Department.