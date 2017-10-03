Chase between Kaukauna and Hollandtown: man arrested

Posted at 13:00 on October 3, 2017

The Brillion News

KAUKAUNA – A high-speed chase on rural highways between Kaukauna and Hollandtown on Monday ended in a crash and arrest of a 19-year old driver.

It began shortly before 1 a.m. on Monday, October 2, when Kaukauna Police responded to a report of reckless driving near County CE and State 55. When an officer tried to stop the vehicle, it took off and reached speeds of up to 100 m.p.h. before the chase was terminated for safety.

Later, the same vehicle was spotted headed west of County Z near Kavanaugh Road. The chase resumed, and this time the vehicle crashed at Z and ZZ, east of Kaukauna. The Kaukauna Fire Department helped to extricate the driver out of the car, which turned out to be stolen. The 19-year old Kimberly man was lodged in the Outagamie County Jail. He was already wanted on outstanding warrants and was on probation, but new charges are expected.