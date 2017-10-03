OBITUARY: Mary Ann Theresa (Schommer) Plate

Mary Ann Theresa (Schommer) Plate, 74, of Hilbert, died on October 3, 2017, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Appleton. Mary Ann was born November 24, 1942, in Chetek, WI, daughter of Orville and Mary Schommer.



Mary Ann married Ervin Plate on April 16, 1966, in Kaukauna. They lived in the town of Hilbert and raised four boys. Mary Ann worked at the Fromageries Bel Cheese Factory for 19 years. Her leadership skills followed her outside of work, too – she served on the Village of Hilbert board for many years.



Through all of her hard work her most important job was at home. Although raising four boys had challenges, she loved them dearly and extended her love to their children as well. She attended every event her grandchildren had and always volunteered to babysit.



When Mary Ann had free time she liked fishing and playing Bingo.



Mary Ann is survived by her husband, Ervin; her children and their families: Curt and Becky Plate, Bryce, Taylor, Kylee, and Keira; Dean and Tia Plate, Dakota Egan, Adam Rhedin, Zachary Rhedin, and Matthew Rhedin; Kevin and Laurie Plate, Brent, Hayley, Madison, Alex (Bailey) Miller, Adrianna Miller, Braeden Miller, and Cameron Miller; Alan and Holly Plate, MaKayla, and Brady; her brothers: Pat (Char) Schommer, Tony (Sarah) Schommer, and Jeff (Chris) Schommer; her sister: Barbara (Robert) Hendricks; and her sisters-in-law: Rachel (Duane) Fietzer, and Marjean Plate.



Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Orville and Mary; her first husband: Marlon Verbeten; her sisters-in-law: Elaine (Robert) Kramer, Alice (Ted) Stenklyft, Alta (Earl) Pagel, and Ruby (Jim) Gruett; and her brothers-in-law: Merlin (Norma) Plate, and Virgil Plate.



Funeral services are set for 11:00am on Tuesday, October 10, 2017, at the St. Mary Catholic Church (108 S. 6th St.) in Hilbert. Friends may call at the Wieting Family Funeral Home (411 W. Main St.) in Chilton from 4:00pm until 7:00pm on Monday, October 9, 2017, and again at St. Mary Catholic Church in Hilbert from 10:00am until 10:45am on Tuesday, October 10, 2017. A vigil service will take place at the funeral home following Monday evening’s visitation.



Mary Ann’s family would like to extend a special thank you to all the doctors and nurses at St. Elizabeth Hospital for all of the care and compassion shown to both her and her entire family during this difficult time.