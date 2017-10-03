Sheriff seeks truck driver for criminal damage

Posted at 11:40 on October 3, 2017

The Brillion News

MANITOWOC – The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Department is offering a $500 cash reward for information that nails the vandal who did damage to the West Shore Sportsman’s Club on Lakeshore Road in Two Rivers.

It happened just before 11 p.m. on Saturday, September 30. A GMC or Chevrolet pickup truck entered the parking lot of the club and spun gravel, causing extensive damage to the siding on the clubhouse and breaking out a window.

The suspect was driving a General Motors pickup, approximately 1999 to 2006, a 3/4 ton to one ton, extended cab. It has dark colored fender flares.

Anyone with information can report it anonymously by calling Manitowoc County Crime Stoppers at 920-683-4466.

See the attached picture of the suspect vehicle, an image downloaded from a security surveillance system.