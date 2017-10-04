Avery’s latest appeal gets thumbs down

The Brillion News

Sheboygan County Circuit Court Judge Angela Sutkiewicz on Tuesday afternoon issued an order denying the latest appeal by Steven Avery, who is serving a life prison term for the murder of Teressa Halbach.

The motions by attorneys Kathleen Zellner and Steven Richards argued that new forensic tests on three items of evidence should be conducted.

“All three items of evidence were admitted at trial. Each was thoroughly contested by defense counsel,” Judge Sutkiewicz wrote.

Zellner and Richards also argued that earlier legal counsel given Avery in post-conviction activity was ineffective.

The attorneys had sought a new trial, but the judge disagreed.

“[T]he motion of the defendant for a new trial is denied in its entirety,” Sutkiewicz wrote.

Attorney Zellner reacted on Twitter: “The battle continues. We have new evidence and witnesses.”

Zellner’s motion for a new trial, filed in June, can be seen at http://www.kathleentzellner.com/steven-avery/