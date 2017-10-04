Calumet Sheriff seeking stolen cars

Posted at 14:40 on October 4, 2017

The Brillion News

CHILTON – One of three vehicles stolen from the Village of Stockbridge has been recovered, but the Calumet County Sheriff’s Department is still looking for the other two.

They are:

A black 2015 Jeep Grant Cherokee, Wisconsin license plates 723-TRV.

A black 2010 Mazda 31, four-door sedan, Wisconsin license plates 398-XSM.

The third vehicle stolen was found in Milwaukee,

Lt. Mark Wiegert is asking people to remove their car keys from their vehicles and lock the doors.

Anyone with information about there whereabouts of the two vehicles still missing or about possible suspects, is asked to call Calumet County Crimestoppers at 1-877-765-8327 or to call the sheriff’s department at 920-849-2335.