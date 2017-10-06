OBITUARY: Dolores M. Thiel

Dolores M. Thiel, 92, of Hilbert, died on October 6, 2017, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Appleton.

She was born September 18, 1925, in the Town of Harrison, daughter of Peter and Caroline (Van Wychen) Scherer. On May 17, 1949, she married Harold G. Thiel at Sacred Heart Church in Sherwood.

Dolores was a member of St. John Sacred Heart Church in St. John and practiced her faith every second of every day. Within her church, she offered her time with the Christian Mothers, Daughters of Isabella, the Diocesan Council of Catholic Women, and she was always willing to cook for funerals or clean altar linens. Dolores was also a Eucharistic Minister and a charter member of the St. John Adult Choir. Dolores was a catechist for many years for confirmation classes. Her devotion to giving to others led her to volunteer at the St. Joe’s Food Pantry and at the Salvatorian Center in New Holstein.

Her favorite role was that of a wife and mother on the family farm. She preferred driving her John Deere 4020 because it had a cab. Running her household taught her a mastery of the kitchen. Dolores was a fabulous cook and loved baking cookies, breads, and pies. Dolores also knew how to have fun. She enjoyed square dancing and playing Sheepshead, and she was part of the Ladies Bowling League for many years.

Dolores is survived by her sons: Gary (Jeanie) Thiel, and Alan (Michelle) Thiel; her grandchildren: Andrea (Kevin) Svoboda, Nicole (Aaron) Keim, Vanessa Thiel, and Hayden Thiel; her great-grandchildren: Clara Svoboda, Audrey Svoboda, and Henry Keim; her brother: Donald (Adeline) Scherer; her brothers-in-law: Ralph (Alice) Steiner, and Leon (Carol) Thiel; her sister-in-law: Martha Thiel; and many nieces and nephews.

Dolores was preceded in death by her husband, Harold; her parents: Peter and Caroline Scherer; her infant son: Dennis Thiel; her granddaughter: Angela Thiel; her mother-in-law and father-in-law: Math and Jeanette Thiel; her sister-in-law: Margaret Thiel; and her brothers-in-law: Cyril Thiel, Melvin Thiel, Eugene Thiel, and Fr. Lloyd Thiel, O.F.M. Capuchin.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00am on Friday, October 13, 2017, at St. John Sacred Heart Catholic Church in St. John, WI. Friends may call from 4:00pm until 8:00pm on Thursday, October 12, 2017, at the Wieting Family Funeral Home (411 W. Main St.) in Chilton, and again from 9:30am until 10:45am on Friday, October 13, 2017, at the St. John Sacred Heart Catholic Church. A vigil service will be held at 8:00pm at the Wieting Family Funeral Home following visitation on Thursday evening.