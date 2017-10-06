Urban section of FR Trail to get plowed all winter

Posted at 12:10 on October 7, 2017

The Brillion News

DE PERE – The urban section of the Fox River State Trail will be plowed of fallen snow for the second straight winter. Brown County, Green Bay, Allouez and De Pere are funding the snow removal, but the trail will not be plowed south of Heritage Road in De Pere.

Brown County Parks Director Matt Kriese said the snow will stay on the trail from Heritage Road to the Brown-Calumet county line. It is open for snowshoeing, and is open for snowmobiling from Greenleaf south.

Bellin Heath is promoting trail use by its employees. Bellin President and CEO George Kerwin said that Bellin Health is buying 200 trail passes for its employees and encouraging them to use the state trail system year-round. The state trail passes are good on any state trail in Wisconsin. Bellin employees can ask for a free pass, and they will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis.

Last year was the first winter that the trail was plowed in De Pere, Allouez and Green Bay, and the trail there saw significant use. That section of the trail is paved with asphalt. Most of the trail south of De Pere has a gravel surface.

In the attached photo, l-r, are Bellin Health CEO George Kerwin, Brown County Parks Director Matt Kriese, Live-54218 Executive Director Jen Van Den Elzen, and (at podium) Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach. (Ed Byrne/BN)