OBITUARY: George “Sonny” Wagner

George “Sonny” Wagner, age 84, of Anchorage Alaska, formerly of Brillion, died on Saturday October 7, 2017 in Anchorage.

He was born on May 1, 1933 in Park Falls WI, son of the late George and Grace (Parker) Wagner. George drove truck for Schneider National for over 50 years, and was recognized for driving over 4 million miles without an accident. He also was a semi professional baseball umpire and loved to downhill ski. He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Brillion.

Survivors include a daughter Jenny, a son Daniel, a grandson Alex, 8 sisters, Grace Burnham, Laura (Michael) DeWayne, Ceil (Lloyd) Lewallen, Annette (Gary) Ray, Betty (Lawrence) White, Carol (Bud) Weinberger, Lydia (Bill) Miller, Mary (Brian) Eimermann, 2 brothers, Walter “Butch” (Rosemary) Wagner and William (Carol) Wagner and other relatives and friends.

Mass of Christian burial will be held on Wednesday, October 18, 2017 at NOON, at Holy Family Catholic Church, 1100 West Ryan St. Brillion. The Rev. Timothy Brandt will officiate. Burial will be at Holy Family Cemetery, Brillion. The visitation will take place at the church on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Online condolences may be made at www.wieting-funeralhome.com