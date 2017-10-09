OBITUARY: Doris Mae Jandrey

Doris Mae Jandrey, age 88, of Manitowoc, passed away on Monday, October 9, 2017 at the Manitowoc Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Doris was born on January 24, 1929, in Manitowoc, daughter of the late Charles and Minnie (Wunrow) Jandrey. She enjoyed playing cards and bingo, listening to music, sewing, crocheting, and embroidery, and playing the piano.

Doris is survived by her sister: Lorraine Dickert of New Holstein, brothers and sisters-in-law: Donald (Muriel) Jandrey of Dixon, IL, William (Cheryle) Jandrey of Reedsville, Lucina “Lucy” Jandrey of Kaukauna, Sophia Jandrey of Manitowoc, and Shirley Jandrey of Reedsville; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, other relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by her brothers: Glenroy, Lawrence, Charles, and Eugene Jandrey, one brother-in-law: Willard Dickert, two sisters-in-law: Audrey and Janice Jandrey; nephew: Daniel Jandrey, great-niece: Norah Vandermause, and great-nephew: Pearce Khail.

Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 12, 2017 at St. John St. James Lutheran Church in Reedsville. Officiating will be the Rev. Darin Aden. Burial to follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Thursday morning at the church from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.

Wieting Funeral Homes of Brillion & Reedsville assisted the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wieting-funeralhome.com

The family of Doris would like to extend a very special “Thank You” to the staff at the Manitowoc Health and Rehabilitation Center for their loving care, patience, and kindness shown toward Doris and her family over the years.

Let not your heart be troubled…I go to prepare a place for you. John 14:1-2.