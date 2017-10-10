Hilbert budget plan under microscope tonight

Posted at 11:30 a.m. on October 10, 2017

The Brillion News

HILBERT – The Hilbert Village Board meets at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, October 10, and the big item is going through 10 committee recommendations on the village government’s 2018 budget plans.

Among the budgets to get discussion and recommendation are waste recycling, the police services contract with the Calumet County Sheriff’s Department, the fire department budget (including contracts with townships), compensation for public works employees, capital spending plans, sewer and water utilities, parks and recreation, streets, and EMS first responders.

The budget recommendations will go to a public hearing at 7 p.m. on November 14, the date of the November village board meeting.

Also on tonight’s agenda is consideration of annexation of land into the village, and a closed session discussion about the purchase of property.

The meeting will be held at the village municipal building, 26 North Sixth Street.