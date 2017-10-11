BC Sheriff: Missing woman may be in danger

Posted at 5 p.m. on October 11, 2017

The Brillion News

BELLEVUE – The Brown County Sheriff’s Department has issued a missing person bulletin, seeking a woman deputies may be endangered.

Sought is Azure “Ra” Dunbar, aged 24. She is described as being 5-foot-6 tall, 125 pounds, with black hair and green eyes.

She was last seen at a home in the Village of Howard with a white male, about 30-35 years old, named “Jay”. They were in a stolen Black 2008 Mazda 3 four-door hatchback with Wisconsin plate 153-UYK. The car has red paint transfer on the passenger side. The two were arguing inside the car.

Anyone with information is asked to call 920-448-6192 or email Wilson_MW@co.brown.wi.us.