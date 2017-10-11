Sheriff honors boy for saving drowning lad

Posted at 12:15 p.m. on October 11, 2017

The Brillion News

MANITOWOC – The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Department recognized a 10-year old Two Rivers boy – Nathan J. Hawke – for his critical role in saving the life of a drowning six-year old boy.

Inspector Gregg Schetter and Lt. Sean Littlefield presented Nathan with the Sheriff’s Civilian Valor Award” on October 10.

It was August 5 in the Town of Schleswig. Nathan and his cousin, Richard Vaillancourt, had been swimming . Richard dove to recover a toy from the bottom at the deep end of the pool, and was not coming back up – and Nathan yelled for help.

Two adults – Michal Cieslewicz and Eric Fink – dove into the pool and pulled Richard out. Richard’s dad, Dustin, then performed CPR and resuscitated the boy before he was transported to the hospital.

The photo accompanying this story shows Dustin Vaillancourt and his son Richard (left) and Nathan Hawke (right).