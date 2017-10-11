Survey kicks off planning for Brown County Fairgrounds future

Posted at 1:50 p.m. on October 11, 2017

The Brillion News

DE PERE – The future of the Brown County Fairgrounds is in the crosshairs of the county government, and one part of the planning process is a public survey.

The on-line survey closes on Friday, October 27.

County Executive Troy Streckenbach and county Parks Director Matt Kriese are scheduled to announce the Fairgrounds Master Plan Survey and the planning process on Thursday, Oct. 12.

“One of the most important components of the Master Plan is assessing what the needs of our community are, and public participation will assist in aligning the fairgrounds property with future needs,” Kriese said.

To take the survey, visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/TYMDHRV

The county has contracted with the Rettler Corporation to develop a master plan for the property. Rettler is a landscape architecture firm based in Stevens Point.

In the 1990s, there was an attempt by some county board members to sell the property, which has significant Fox River frontage. The effort was thwarted, but stock car racing at the site was ended and the grandstand was later torn down.