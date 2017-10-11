UW 2-year campuses to come under 4-year universities

Posted at 1:30 p.m. on October 11, 2017

The Brillion News

MADISON – The UW Colleges – the system of 13 two-year campuses – will no longer operate independently, but will now come under a nearby four-year UW school, under a proposal by UW System President Ray Cross.

The UW-Manitowoc will become a part of the UW-Green Bay – along with the UW-Marinette and UW-Sheboygan – and the UW-Fox Valley will become a part of the UW-Oshkosh, along with the UW-Fond du Lac.

Cross said he will propose merging UW Colleges with four-year UW institutions as part of a broader restructuring of UW Colleges and UW-Extension.

There are currently 13 two-year UW Colleges campuses located statewide. Under his proposal, Cross will propose integrating UW Colleges campuses into UW four-year institutions, effective July 1, 2018. Cross will also propose assigning divisions within UW-Extension to UW-Madison and UW System Administration.

The restructuring proposal will come before the Board of Regents in November seeking approval to proceed with implementation planning.

“The dramatic demographic declines in this state are undeniable and we have been working hard to ensure the future viability and sustainability of our small campuses. I am optimistic about the potential of this new structure to keep student access and student success at the forefront,” said Cathy Sandeen, Chancellor for UW Colleges and Extension. “Our team has been enacting major change and transformation efforts for the past three years so we’re well positioned to help lead a smooth transition upon Board approval. Our goal is to ensure the successful future for these campuses because we need more doors open wider to more people in this state than ever before.”