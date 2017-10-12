Laura Beutler: nurse to barista

October 12, 2017

By June Scharenbroch

The Brillion News

REEDSVILLE – Laura Beutler, a registered nurse, and husband Harry have lived in the area for 25 years and have recently opened the Latte’ Da Coffee Café located at 529 Manitowoc Street in Reedsville.

Harry and son, Shawn, have been instrumental in renovating the building. Shawn is a cabinetmaker by trade, and Harry is a millwork specialist for windows and doors at Lowes.

Together they transformed the building into a coffeehouse you would expect to see in bigger cities. A comfy couch and piano greet you as you enter. Pictures from the past are hung on the wall to tell a bit of history of years gone by.

“Reedsville was established in 1892 and my deed says that this property was built at that time, so it’s got to be one of the first buildings in Reedsville which would give it some historical value,” Laura says. “Many clients tell me that they purchased their children’s shoes from the former shoe store that was home to this building. They also tell me that this was a thriving community and they would like to see that happen again. And that’s part of my plan. I want to provide delivery of coffee services for the community.”

The café has a breakfast and lunch menu with regular hours of 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. and are closed on Mondays.

“Our coffee menu has chai tea latte, frappes, American espresso, cappuccino and more,” she says, adding that they use organic whole bean Terra Verde coffee.

“Marko Sosa, the owner and roaster of Terra Verde in Chilton, has been training me so that I make the coffee absolutely the correct way.”

The shop’s breakfast and lunch offerings will change daily, with soups being added as cool weather approaches.

The grand opening is October 21 and will be open from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. There will be door prize and basket giveaways and lots of food.

More information can be found on Facebook.com/lattedacoffeecafereedsville or via telephone at 920-443-3060.

