OBITUARY: Sam Kuehl

Sam Kuehl, age 33, of Appleton, formerly of Brillion, died as the results of an auto accident on Thursday, October 12, 2017.

He was born on February 20, 1984 in Appleton, son of Kerry and Pat M. (Benzschawel) Kuehl. Sam was a 2002 graduate of Brillion High School and currently worked as a mason in the Fox Valley Area. He was a proud and gifted mason and had a tremendous work ethic. He loved all sports, but baseball and softball were his life. You could always count on Sam, who had a big heart and big smile that he shared with everyone.

Survivors include his parents, Pat M. and Kerry Kuehl of Brillion, paternal grandmother Pat Kuehl of Kaukauna, his god parents, Bob Benzschawel and Karen Kane and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Florence and Bob Benzschawel and Eugene Kuehl.

Funeral service for Sam will be held on Thursday, October 19 at 11:00 a.m. at Brillion Community Church, 821 Fairway Drive. The Rev. Sam Timm will officiate. Visitation will take place on Wednesday from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Wieting Funeral Home in Brillion, and then on Thursday at church from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established for the Brillion Athletic Associations new baseball diamond. Online condolences may be made at www.wieting-funeralhome.com