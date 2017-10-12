Students learn impaired driving is no joke

October 12, 2017

By David Nordby

The Brillion News

REEDVILLE – Even with a few laughs throughout last week’s driver’s education class in Reedsville, the message rang clear. Drunk driving is no joke.

The Reedsville students were the first class to experiment with alcohol and drug impairment simulation goggles from the Reedsville Police Department.

Students drove golf cars – supplied by Jim’s Golf Cars – around cones while wearing the goggles, which varied in simulating the vision of different levels of alcohol and other drug impairment including THC and ecstasy.

The money for the goggles came from the funds that were established by the Robert and Patricia Endries Family Foundation earlier this year. Officer Joey Tisler was the brainchild behind bringing the goggles to Reedsville, with the hope that he can also bring the activity to Brillion driver’s education courses in the future. Tisler and first responder Don Beattie helped organize the class. While the activity appeared fun for students, it also carried a serious tone teaching them the dangers of impaired driving and how scary it can be.

“The thing that you have to realize is you can choose to get in a motor vehicle like this, but you can not ever go back … if something happens you can never go back,” Chief Jo Ann Mignon said.

Mignon told the students that most people who take a chance are in the “in between stage” of intoxication, similar to what the goggles are meant to duplicate the vision of.

“You’ve seen how many cones have been hit out here … imagine if that’s a person,” she said. “That’s why Officer Tisler really wanted to do that to give you guys the ability to see what it’s like before you take that chance and our goal is that none of you will take that chance.”

Mignon shared a tale of someone who pleaded that officers not arrest him after he had a few drinks and thought he was okay to drive but was pulled over for a missing headlight. The man lost his job as a truck driver the next day.

Mignon and Tisler noted that they do not condone underage drinking, but if a student ends up in a situation, to not take a chance of getting in a car with someone under the influence out of fear of getting in trouble from their parents.

