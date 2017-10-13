Fiery crash, explosions shatter Askeaton night

Posted at 1:20 a.m. on October 13, 2017

The Brillion News

TOWN OF HOLLAND – A fiery traffic crash just before 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 12, closed State 57/32 from the Brown-Calumet county line at Man-Cal Road, north to Brown County Z.

The crash involved a truck and a car, and both vehicles were in flames. The car came to rest just south of Wayside-Holland Road. The truck stopped about a quarter mile to the south.

Residents living close by said the crash was followed by at least two explosions that rocked the Askeaton area. They said the truck, believed to be carrying fuel, exploded after catching fire.

The first emergency personnel on scene reported a person trapped in the car, with Good Samaritans unable to rescue the person.

At least one person, believed to be the truck driver, was taken to a Green Bay hospital.

The highway is not expected to reopen until later on Friday. The Brown County Sheriff’s Department was planning to do an accident reconstruction investigation, according to officers at the scene.

The crash drew more than a dozen Brown County deputies, as well as officers from the Calumet County Sheriff’s Department and the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department, Hollandtown Fire-Rescue Department, Greenleaf Fire Department and County Rescue Services.

In addition to State 57/32, Wayside-Holland Road and other side roads in the area were closed.

The photo accompanying this story is of firefighters spraying the burned out remains of a truck with water.