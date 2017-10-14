FALL SPORTS PLAYOFFS: Check here for the latest low down

Updated regularly

The Brillion News

CROSS COUNTRY

Division 2: Wrightstown at Two Rivers Sectional, Two Rivers Washington High School campus, Saturday, Oct. 21, girls at 10:30 a.m., boys at 11:15 a.m.

Division 3: Brillion, Hilbert/Stockbridge and Reedsville at Manitowoc Lutheran Sectional, Meadow Links Golf Course, Saturday, Oct. 21, girls at 10:30 a.m., boys at 11:50 a.m.

FOOTBALL

Division 4, Group B: #8 Peshtigo at #1 Wrightstown, Friday, Oct. 20, 7 p.m. (Others in the group – Wautoma at Xavier, Omro at Little Chute, Winneconne at Freedom)

Division 6, Group D: #8 Reedsville at #1 FDL St Mary Springs, Friday, Oct. 20, 7 p.m. (Others in group – Dodgeland at Johnson Creek, Cambridge at Manitowoc Lutheran, Belleville at Racine Lutheran)

Division 7, Group D: #5 Hilbert/Stockbridge at #4 Almond-Bancroft, Friday, Oct. 21, 7 p.m. (Others in group – Cambria-Friesland at Wild Rose, Deerfield at Oshkosh Lourdes @ UW Oshkosh, Plainfield Tri-County at Fall River @Columbus HS)

SOCCER

Division 3 Regional quarterfinals: New Holstein/Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah at Wrightstown, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Division 2 quarterfinals: #9 Freedom at #8 Wrightstown, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 7 p.m.

Division 3 quarterfinals: #12 Mishicot at #5 Brillion, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 7 p.m.; #10 Reedsville at #7 Southern Door, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 7 p.m.

Division 4 quarterfinals: #9 Eastbrook Academy at #8 Stockbridge, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 7 p.m.

Division 4 semifinals: Eastbrook-Stockbridge winner at #1 Hilbert, Thursday, Oct. 19, 7 p.m.

