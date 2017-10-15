OBITUARY: Victor “Butch” Laabs

Victor “Butch” Laabs, 102, Morrison, passed away peacefully on Sunday morning October 15, 2017

He was born May 4, 1915 to the late Albert and Elizabeth (Voeltz) Laabs. Butch farmed with his dad up until the time he married Adela Krahn on May 1, 1943. He and Adela farmed side by side on the family farms until their retirement in 1977. Butch was a long-time member of Zion Lutheran Church, Morrison, and a past Volunteer Fire Fighter for the Wayside Fire Department. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, going to the casino and a good game of cards.

Butch is survived by his children; Ruth Kibilowski, Paul (Gloria) Laabs, Dale (Diane) Laabs, Dianne (Jack) Mathies, Irene (Skip) Hopkins, Wayne (Carol) Laabs, Glen (Mary) Laabs, Darlene (Cliff) Lemke, Dennis (Susan) Laabs, Rodney Laabs, Steven (Denise) Laabs, Russell (Roxanne) Laabs, Sharon (Eric) Treml and Karen (Richard) Antolec. He is further survived by 42 grandchildren, 53 great grandchildren, and 3 great great grandchildren. Butch’s sister Viola Belongia as well as numerous nieces and nephews also survive him.

He was preceded in death by his wife Adela in 2013, as well as 2 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild and his siblings; Elmer (Leona) Laabs, Ray (Veronica) Laabs, Melvin (Loretta) Laabs, Esther (Gerhardt) Koehler, Dorothy (Wilbert) Krahn, and his brother in law Ervin Belongia.

Friends may call after 9:00AM Friday October 20, 2017 at Zion Lutheran Church 7395 County Highway W, Morrison until time of service at 1:00PM with Pastor Randy Ott officiating burial in the church cemetery. NICKEL FUNERAL HOME, Morrison is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated for Morrison Zion Lutheran Church and School, and Unity Hospice.

Our family would like to thank Matthews Assisted Living and Unity Hospice for the special care given to our Dad.