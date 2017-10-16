Hilbert School Board meeting moved

Posted at 13:00 on October 16, 2017

The Brillion News

The Hilbert Board of Education’s regular October meeting, originally scheduled for Monday, October 16, has been moved to Monday, October 23 at 6:30 p.m. at the school conference room.

The board is expected to approve the budgte for the current school year, and the administration is expected to make a recommendation on keeping the cooperative football program with Stockbridge for another year, or dissolving it for a lack of interest among Stockbridge boys.

BRILLION DOWNTOWN

A special joint meeting of the Brillion City Council and the Redevelopment Authority on Monday, October 16, at 6:30 p.m. at the Brillion Community Center could have a major impact on efforts to save the downtown business district and grow it. The meeting includes an opportunity for citizens’ input. Then, it moves into the Downtown Redevelopment Project, including possible approval of the project and purchase of property.

FITNESS CENTER

The Wrightstown School Board meets at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, October 18, beginning with a tour of the new $4 million school-community health-fitness center addition to the high school. After the tour, the board meeting goes to the elementary school library for its normal business, including new data on student enrollment numbers.