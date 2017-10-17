OBITUARY: Vera K. Kasper

Vera K. Kasper, age 96, of Brillion, died peacefully on Tuesday October 17, 2017 at Brillion West Haven.

She was born on November 13, 1920 in Marathon County, daughter of the late Ludwig and Margaret (Hoeppner) Stahel. Vera married Ruben Duchow on February 11, 1939, he preceded her in death in February of 1960. On October 19, 1974, she married Win Kasper at Peace Church in Potter. Vera worked at Calumet Memorial Hospital in Chilton as an insurance coordinator. She enjoyed bowling, golfing and playing cards with family and friends, but she loved spending time with her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Vera was a faithful member of Peace Evangelical and Reformed Church in Potter, the American Legion Auxiliary Post #126 of Brillion and the Brillion Red Hats.

She is survived by her husband Win, her children, Sandy (Jim) Meyers of Potter, Carol Wenzel of Appleton, Jeri (Bob) Oenes of Oshkosh, Donna (Jim) Kielgas of Kaukauna, Stu (Kathy) Duchow of Waupaca, Penny Steinke of Brillion, 18 grandchildren, 33 great grandchildren, 6 great great grandchildren, and a sister-in-law Clara Stahel. Vera was preceded in death by her first husband Ruben, 2 sons-in-law, Don Wenzel and Don Steinke, a grandson Todd Wenzel, 3 sisters and 3 brothers.

Funeral service will be held on Monday October 23, 2017 at NOON at Peace Evangelical and Reformed Church in Potter. The Rev. Dr. Marc Axelrod will officiate. Burial will be in the Potter Cemetery. Visitation will take place at the church in Potter on Monday from 9:00 to 11:30 a.m. Online condolences may be made at www.wieting-funeralhome.com

Win and his family would like to thank the entire staff at Brillion West Haven and Heartland Hospice for the loving and compassionate care given to Vera.