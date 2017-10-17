Tainted gas sold in western Wisconsin

Posted at 1:40 p.m. on October 17, 2017

The Brillion News

MADISON – A Minnesota distributor said that some gasoline sold over the past weekend in the La Crosse, Chippewa Falls and Alma areas of Wisconsin, and in Rochester, Minn., was contaminated with diesel fuel.

The Brillion News is offering this story in case people from our area have traveled in the area where the tainted gas was sold over the weekend.

Magellan Midstream Partners, a petroleum products distribution company, reported that a malfunction at its Rochester, Minn., terminal resulted in diesel fuel being added to gasoline. Gasoline loaded into trucks at the Rochester terminal on Friday and Saturday and delivered to area gas stations may have contained diesel. Magellan has since taken steps to correct the problem at the terminal and remove the tainted gasoline from commerce.

Inspectors from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) are investigating to ensure that any bad fuel has been removed from tanks and the tanks have been cleaned before retailers in the state resume sales.

Wisconsin stations that either received or may have received the bad fuel on Friday and Saturday were:

Kwik Trips in La Crosse at:

• 4828 Mormon Coulee Road

• 500 Cass St.

• 3130 State Road

• 4605 Mormon Coulee Road

• 1333 Rose St.

• 921 Losey Blvd. S.

Kwik Trips in Onalaska at:

• 9421 Hwy. 16

• 1802 County Rd. S

• 408 Sand Lake Rd.

• W6782 Abbey Rd.

• 229 Oak Forest Drive

• 1276 Crossing Meadows Drive

Kwik Trips in Sparta (1751 W. Wisconsin St.); West Salem (985 Hwy. 16); and Alma (603 N. Main)

Dodge Oil Co., Dodge, Wis.

Severson Oil Co., La Crosse

Express Mart, Chippewa Falls

“Most of the affected stations are near Interstate 90, so travelers passing through from other areas may also have purchased the tainted gasoline,” cautioned Judy Cardin, director of DATCP’s Bureau of Weights and Measures.

Magellan officials do not believe enough diesel was added to the gasoline to cause vehicle engine damage. However, diesel-contaminated gasoline can have effects ranging from engines running poorly until the gas is replaced to damage in the hundreds of dollars.