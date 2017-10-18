Roundy’s recalls soups sold at deli soup-salad-food bars

Posted at 1:45 p.m. on October 18, 2017

The Brillion News

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Roundy’s Supermarkets, Inc., a Kenosha, Wis. establishment, is recalling approximately 16,320 pounds of chili and soup products that may be contaminated with foreign matter, specifically hard plastic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced on October 17.

These products were not sold directly to consumers. They are sent to stores with deli food-soup-salad bars. Consumers would buy them by the container as items “to take out.”

The Ready-to-Eat chili and soup items were produced and packaged on October 3, 2017 with a “Sell by” date of December 2, 2017. The following products are subject to recall:

24-lb. boxes containing six 4-lb. bags of “Meat and Bean Soup in Tomato Base” with lot code 354191-2767.

24-lb. boxes containing six 4-lb. bags of “Santa Fe Style Turkey and White Chicken Chili with Beans” with lot code 354464-2767.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 33997” or “P-33997” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Illinois and Wisconsin. The products are sold to retail stores to be prepared for sale to consumers in the soup bar area.

The problem was discovered on October 16, 2017, when Roundy’s Supermarkets, Inc. was notified by a member of the firm’s food safety team that plastic foreign material had been discovered in a bag of Meat and Bean Soup in Tomato Base. FSIS was notified of the incident on October 17, 2017. The firm decided to expand the recall to include all of the soups produced on October 3, 2017.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Roundy’s operates over 150 retail grocery stores under the Pick ‘n Save, Copps, Metro Market and Mariano’s retail names in Wisconsin and Illinois.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Roundy’s Customer Service Center at 1-866-768-6397