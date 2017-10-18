State opioid death stats are chilling

Posted at 1:15 p.m. on October 18, 2017

The Brillion News

MADISON – Deaths from heroin and other opioids are increasing dramatically, and a new state on-line database shows the numbers.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced that data on opioid death and injury is now available by visiting https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/wish/index.htm

The announcement was made at a meeting of the DHS Opioid Abuse Prevention and Treatment Steering Committee which informs Governor Scott Walker’s Task Force on Opioid Abuse.