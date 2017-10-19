Brown County to lay out County ZZ plans

Posted at 2:20 p.m. on October 19, 2017

The Brillion News

WRIGHTSTOWN – New plans by the Brown County Public Works Department, to rebuild County ZZ along the east bank of the Fox River, from Wrightstown north into the Town of Rockland, will be laid out for public inspection on Monday, October 30, at 5 p.m.

The county will hold the public information meeting in the assembly room at the Wrightstown Village Hall, 352 High Street.

That stretch of roadway has virtually no shoulders, is narrow, and some sections of the highway have been sliding down toward the river. One half-mile section was reconstructed recently to keep the road open.

The rest of the project includes shifting the pavement away from the river, stabilizing the slope next to the Fox River, and rebuilding the road to current design standards.

Some adjoining private property will have to be acquired for expanded right-of-way. Wetlands along the Fox River will be affected.

The meeting will include charts and maps, literature about the project, and an opportunity for citizens to speak individually with county highway staff members. The meeting will last until 6:30 p.m.

The photo accompanying this story shows work in 2016 to rebuild a failing section of ZZ where it was falling into the Fox River, making for some unhappy fish.