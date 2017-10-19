WHS fitness center will likely finish on schedule

Posted at 12:40 p.m. on October 19, 2017

The Brillion News

WRIGHTSTOWN – The Wrightstown School Board took the grand tour in hard hats on Wednesday, October 18, to see how the work on the $4 million fitness/wellness center at Wrightstown High School is coming.

The school-community center is an addition to the school’s field house wing. It will be used by school physical education classes, school sports, students and members of the community.

There was a long delay in getting delivery of the brick veneer for the exterior, but the contractors used that time to work ahead of schedule on the interior of the building, which should open to the public in January.

The school board is working on policies that will govern the center’s operations.