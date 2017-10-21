State 114 closing between Hilbert & Sherwood

Posted at high noon on October 21, 2017

HILBERT – The state Department of Transportation (DOT) is shutting down State 114 to through traffic in both directions on Monday and Tuesday, October 23 and 24.

The highway is closing for asphalt patching operations.

Highway crews will be repairing pavement on westbound and eastbound 114 between McHugh Road near Hilbert and State 55 in Sherwood, daily, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, October 23 and Tuesday, October 24. Both westbound and eastbound traffic will be affected and detoured.

The detour takes traffic over State 57/32 and Calumet County Highway B through the hamlet of St. John.

Access to local properties, businesses and emergency vehicles will be maintained via side roads.