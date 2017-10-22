OBITUARY: Joseph P. Remiker

Forty days short of his 100th birthday, we bid farewell to our Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather and friend, Joseph P. Remiker, who passed away peacefully Sunday, October 22nd at the Felician Village, Manitowoc, where he resided for 5 wonderful years.

Joe was born Dec 1st, 1917, the son of Joseph and Mary (Stefl) Remiker in rural Reedsville. Joe lived in the house in which he was born until age 95. He was a dedicated farmer, happily retired landowner and long-time parishioner at St. Patrick’s, Maple Grove and Holy Family Catholic Church in Brillion. He partnered with his wife of 70 years, Mary (Konop) to build a remarkable life of hard work, faith, and fun for themselves and their family. He enjoyed his church involvement, woodworking, dancing and relished every Packer win. He maintained his appetite for current events, books, and crossword puzzles to his last days as well as his eagerness for conversation.

He is survived by 5 children, 10 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Son Ron (Joni) Remiker of Post Lake, WI and their children Ross (Kris) Remiker (Leah, Joe, Lexi); Wendy (Joel) DeNamur (Brenna, Samantha, Ali, Jack), Ryan (Jen) Remiker (Colin, Macy); Robb (Melissa) Remiker (Leighton, Essie); Adam (Pam) Remiker; Zachary (Allie) Remiker (Aiden). Daughter Jean (Ron) Nohr of Waunakee, WI and their children Sarah (Brian) Began (Eliot, Henry, Simon); Matthew (Katie) Nohr (Molly, Morgan, Miles). Daughter Shari (Bob) Foscato of East Troy, WI. Son Bob (Penny) Remiker of Berkeley, CA and their children Drew (Nina) Remiker and Adriane (special friend Ryan) Remiker. Daughter Mary (Terry) Schenian of Green Bay, WI. Also survived by brother-in-law and sister-in-law Jim and Pat Konop, cousins and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife Mary (2013), his parents, his in-laws Charles and Emma Konop, brothers Ed (Laura, Mary), Herb (Kathryn), Elmer (Marie), Vic (Gert) Remiker and a sister Mary Dorothy (Herbie) Hastreiter. Also by his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Charles (Mamie), Louis (Doreen), Leo (Shirley) Konop and Emily (Leonard) Loritz.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 28, 2017 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Brillion. Officiating will be the Rev. Timothy Brandt. Burial will be at St. Patrick Cemetery, Maple Grove.

Friends may call at the church from 9:00 am until the time of service.

A heartfelt thanks to all of the friends and caregivers at The Gardens, Next Step, The Court and The Villa at the Felician Village, Fr. Brandt and the pastoral staff at Holy Family parish and Dr. Augustine for all of their friendship and care over the years. The family is especially grateful to HFM Hospice and Joe’s “special” nurse Kim.

Joe’s easy spirit and kind heart will be missed by all among his family, friends, neighbors, and acquaintances.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Holy Family Parish, Brillion, WI or Felician Village, Manitowoc, WI.