Sargento building on to Hilbert plant

Posted at 9 a.m. on October 24, 2016

HILBERT – Construction has begun at the north side of Sargento Foods’ Hilbert production facility, kicking off a project that will add 150 jobs in the cheese plant.

The $8 million project is expected to be completed by mi-summer of 2018.

