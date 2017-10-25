Reward offered: many road signs stolen, vandalized

The Brillion News

MANITOWOC – The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Department is offering a $500 reward for information that leads to the arrest of people responsible for the theft and vandalism of road signs in the Town of Gibson, the rural township northwest of Mishicot.

The reward is being offered through the Crimestoppers program. To provide a tip, call 920-683-4466.

During October, road signs for the following rural roads have been damaged or stolen: Princl Road, Assman Road, Hillview Road, Tapawingo Road, Rabbitz Road, Fisher Road, Avery Road, Rainbow Road, Zander Road, Horse Road, Jambo Creek Road and Rockledge Road.