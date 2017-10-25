UW-Green Bay enrollment hits high mark

Posted at 9:45 a.m. on October 25, 2017

The Brillion News

GREEN BAY – The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay has surpassed the 7,000-mark for enrollment for the second consecutive year and is reporting an official headcount for the Fall 2017 semester at 7,158 students — up 128 students from a year ago and an increase of 379 students the past two years. UW-Green Bay is seeing strong increases in minority enrollment and graduate student enrollment.

Fall 2017 total student population:

4,689 women (65%) and 2,489 men (35%)

6,815 undergraduate level (95%) and 363 graduate level (5%)

862 underrepresented minorities (12%)

122 from other minority backgrounds (2%)

97 international students

6,505 Wisconsin residents. (24% from Brown County), 54% from New North

335 from other states and countries

The fall figures are bolstered by a strong freshmen class with 975 having enrolled in fall — the largest class since 2012.The class is 14% larger than last year’s freshman class and 20% larger than the 2015 cohort, reflecting a strong upward trend in demand for traditional freshman populations.

Of this year’s freshman class:

941 are full-time — 96%

651 are female — 67% (mirroring last year)

150 (15%) are under-represented minorities and 18% are non-white

Although they range in age from 18 to 52 years old, 96% are either 18 or 19 and almost all completed high school in 2017

They originate from 16 states and 11 countries

19% are from Brown County (up from 15% a year ago); and 49% come from the New North region

22% entered with a 3.75 GPA? or better and 20 entered with a 4.0

Business Administration, Psychology, Human Biology, Elementary Education, Biology, Computer Science, Accounting, Social Work, English and Environmental Sciences, were the top declared majors, respectively

48% have declared first-generation status

Green Bay Preble is the largest feeder school with 38 students enrolled at UW-Green Bay, followed by Bay Port (32), Pulaski (22), De Pere (18), Notre Dame (14), Seymour (14), Green Bay Southwest (13), West De Pere and Kimberly (11), Ashwaubenon, Green Bay East, Green Bay West and Neenah (10).

More than 96% completed the ACT test and their average composite score was 22.4, compared to 20.5 across Wisconsin and 20.8 nationwide. The percent meeting college-ready benchmarks established by ACT are above national and state rates for all components of the assessment. This year’s class scored especially high on English

47% enter having completed one or more college courses, 40 enter with sophomore status, and two will start as juniors—demonstrating the growing demand for college credit in high school programming across the state

The racial and ethnic profile of the new class largely mirrors the demographics of the state as a whole. The relatively low number of Black students (3%) reflects the lower presence of Black people in Brown County (2%). Most American Indian students are from two or more races, and represent the following tribes and bands: Blackfoot, Cherokee, Chippewa, Ho-Chunk, Menominee, Mohican, Oneida, Ottawa and Potawatomi.

20 New Programs May be Boosting Enrollment

In the last two years, UW-Green Bay has added more than 20 programs in high-demand fields including Supply Chain Management, Business Analysis, Engineering Technology (Electrical, Environmental and Mechanical), Computer Science Security and Software, Digital and Public Humanities, Psychology (online), Human Development (online), Game Studies, Information Technology, Health Communication, Pre-Art Therapy, Early Childhood Education, Social Work and Child Welfare, Data Science Analytics (certificate), Nurse 1-2-1, master of Science in Health and Wellness Management, Master of Social Work, and English as a Second Language/Bilingual Teacher (certificate). The University will launch its first-ever doctorate program in Fall 2018 with the Ed.D. in First Nations Education.

Graduate Student Enrollment is up 33%

Fall 2017 brought another year of strong growth for UW-Green Bay’s graduate programs with 299 students enrolled this fall (up from 234 a year ago).