Askeaton native to head up state’s war on meth

October 26, 2017

By Ed Byrne

The Brillion News

Chad Verbeten named new assistant attorney general

EAU CLAIRE – The state Department of Justice is launching an initiative to fight the growth of methamphetamine manufacturing and distribution in Wisconsin, and an Askeaton-Greenleaf native was chosen by Attorney General Brad Schimel to head it up.

Chad Verbeten, whose parents and extended family still live in southern Brown County, was named to lead the state’s fight against “meth” and will work out of Eau Claire.

Verbeten, 48, is a Wrightstown High School graduate and was a wrestler in high school. His parents operate a dairy farm in the Town of Holland.

Verbeten went to UW-Madison and earned a bachelor’s degree in agricultural economics, but then went to law school at Hamline University in Minnesota.

“I went to college with the idea that I was going to law school,” Verbeten said. “I grew up on a farm during the farming crisis in the 80s, and thought the law would be a good way to help the people.”

He intended to go into private practice but, as a law clerk, he watched prosecutors work.

“I wanted to do justice, [because] I can help people, victims, and try to do justice in each case,” Verbeten said. He became a criminal prosecutor and found it fulfilling, as well as challenging.

Since 2002, he has worked as a prosecutor in Eau Claire and Chippewa counties.

On October 30, he begins his new job as an assistant attorney general, working out of the Division of Criminal Investigation office in Eau Claire. The DCI office there oversees work in 22 counties.

Department of Justice spokesman Johnny Koremenos said Verbeten will be the point man leading the state’s war on methamphetamine.

“Chad will be leading the Attorney General’s methamphetamine initiative,” Koremenos said. “In addition to prosecuting cases, he will be assisting local DAs with cases, and training law enforcement and assistant DAs, as needed. Chad’s experience as an assistant district attorney makes him a highly qualified candidate for this position, and he was highly recommended by law enforcement.”

Police officers who had worked with him on drug cases actually told him about the job posting and encouraged him to apply.

“They felt I would do a good job [and] would be the type of person that would work well with law enforcement,” Verbeten said.

