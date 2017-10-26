Brillion boys, Franczek qualify for state

October 26, 2017

MANITOWOC – Gunner Schlender finished first overall and the Brillion boys finished first as a team to qualify for state at last Saturday’s cross country sectional at Meadow Links Golf Course in Manitowoc. Hilbert’s Garrett Franczek finished second to qualify for state.

Franczek, a senior, will have his last race at the state competition Saturday in Wisconsin Rapids. He qualified for state each of the last two years and finished ninth overall last year.

Brillion boys’ individual finishers (State qualifiers):

Gunner Schlender (1st; 16:46)

Garrett Kocourek (12th; 17:55)

Reese Kupsky (16th; 18:12)

John Hassemer (22nd; 18:33)

Isaac Koehler (32nd; 18:51)

Zach Schoen (36th; 19:04)

Hilbert boys’ individual finishers:

Garrett Franczek (2nd; 16:52) (State qualifier)

Reegan Aguilar (18th; 18:19)

Adam Diedrich (48th; 19:40)

Eugene Arnoldussen (60th; 20:08)

Ben Kumalek (92nd; 21:44)

Matt Hoffman (105th; 24:30)

Justin Thiel (108th; 26:57)

Reedsville boys’ individual finishers:

Derrick Cherney (10th; 17:47)

Austin Frank (37th; 19:06)

Josh Schuh (56th; 19:54)

Matthew Oswald (66th; 20:19)

Jackson Stetson (69th; 20:26)

Cade Hafkey (86th; 21:25)

Callen Boettcher (90th; 21:37)

Brillion girls’ individual finishers:

Jasmine Buboltz (9th; 21:30)

Paige Kraus (29th; 22:51)

Ariel Heraly (31st; 22:56)

Alex Abts (35th; 23:04)

Ashley Giese (49th; 23:50)

Haley Hoyer (54th; 24:03)

Grace McGrath (69th; 24:44)

Hilbert girls’ individual finishers:

Shania Schmitz (43rd; 23:27)

Courtney Gehl (72nd; 25:09)

Andrea Meyers (78th; 25:48)

Lydia Arnoldussen (79th; 25:51)

Amelia Bates (88th; 26:42)

Catherine Suha (93rd; 27:25)

MaKenna Kees (97th; 27:50)

Reedsville girls’ individual finishers:

Ellyanna Zipperer (12th; 21:47)

Trinity Schlorf (25th; 22:38)

Eleni Hein (46th; 23:33)

Molly Muhowski (62nd; 24:24)

Emma Schneider (63rd; 24:25)

Olivia Pautz (68th; 24:42)

Jordyn Ossmann (92nd; 27:15)

