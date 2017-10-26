Brown County 911 center gets ‘missing kids’ recognition

Posted at 3:30 p.m. on October 26, 2017

The Brillion News

GREEN BAY – The Brown County Public Safety 911 Communications Center has met the standards of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) – one of only five centers in Wisconsin certified.

The NCMEC’s Missing Kids Readiness Program promotes best practices for responding to calls of missing, abducted and sexually exploited children. 911 call centers and law enforcement agencies are recognized for meeting essential training and policy elements demonstrating preparedness for responding to a missing child incident.

A complete report on this certification will be featured in the November 2 print edition of The Brillion News.